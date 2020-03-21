WWE News: Live Event for Springfield Delayed to November, 8 Jaw-Dropping Brawls, Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair From WrestleMania 24

– The MassMutual Center has announced the postponement of a WWE live event that was previously scheduled for today (March 21) in Springfield, Massachusetts. The event has now been shifted to Saturday, November 7. The MassMutual Center is willing to honor all original tickets that were purchased for the previously scheduled event.

– WWE announced a list of eight jaw-dropping brawls you can check out on the WWE Network. Here’s the list:

1. The Undertaker vs. Mankind, King of the Ring 1998

2. Edge and Christian vs. The Hardys vs. The Dudleys – WrestleMania 17

3. Edge vs. Mick Foley – WrestleMania 22

4. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar – Extreme Rules 2012

5. Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome – ECW Heat Wave 1998

6. The Nasty Boys vs. Cactus Jack and Maxx Payne – WCW Spring Stampede 1994

7. Tazz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow – ECW Living Dangerously 1998

8. The Undisputed Era vs. AOP vs. SAnitY – WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames”

📺Need something to watch??? Here are 8️⃣JAW-DROPPING brawls guaranteed to leave you 🤯😮😱🤯👀. pic.twitter.com/TIPOilgUrw — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 20, 2020

– WWE released the full match video featuring Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair from WrestleMania 24. You can watch the full match video below.