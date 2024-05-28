– A fan on X shared a video showing a dejected-looking Becky Lynch following her loss to Liv Morgan on WWE Raw. The video shows Lynch looking disappointed and sitting in the ring after losing a rematch in a Steel Cage to Morgan in the main event of last night’s Raw. She then appears to have a moment with a fan ringside after leaving the cage.

– As noted, Liv Morgan also kissed Dominik Mysterio after beating Becky Lynch. Mysterio then reacted to the moment following Raw on social media. He shared a meme image of Kermit the Frog sitting in a car with text that reads, “Well f***.”