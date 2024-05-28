wrestling / News

WWE News: Live Video Shows Becky Lynch in Aftermath of Loss, Dominik Mysterio Reacts to Liv Morgan Kiss

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch WWE Raw 4-22-24, Big Time Becks Image Credit: WWE

– A fan on X shared a video showing a dejected-looking Becky Lynch following her loss to Liv Morgan on WWE Raw. The video shows Lynch looking disappointed and sitting in the ring after losing a rematch in a Steel Cage to Morgan in the main event of last night’s Raw. She then appears to have a moment with a fan ringside after leaving the cage.

As noted, Liv Morgan also kissed Dominik Mysterio after beating Becky Lynch. Mysterio then reacted to the moment following Raw on social media. He shared a meme image of Kermit the Frog sitting in a car with text that reads, “Well f***.”

