Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Live WWE Now Episode Announced for Sunday, New Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley Promo

July 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cathy Kelley WWE Now

– WWE has announced a live WWE Now episode for Sunday before Extreme Rules. As you can see below, Cathy Kelly and Mike Rome will host the episode, which will preview Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins, The B Team, James Ellsworth and Carmella are set to appear:

– Here is a new promo for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules:

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns, WWE Now, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading