WWE News: Live WWE Now Episode Announced for Sunday, New Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley Promo
July 13, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a live WWE Now episode for Sunday before Extreme Rules. As you can see below, Cathy Kelly and Mike Rome will host the episode, which will preview Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins, The B Team, James Ellsworth and Carmella are set to appear:
– Here is a new promo for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules: