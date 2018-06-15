WWE News: Live WWE Now Happening Before Money in the Bank, Mauro Ranallo Talks Calling UK Title Tournament, Full Ladder Match From 2011

– WWE will have a live edition of WWE Now, featuring Renee Young, Mike Rome, Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch, before the Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday. It streams on Facebook and Youtube at 2 PM ET.

The live preview will feature Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan hours before they each compete at the thrilling event. Lynch hopes to stand tall in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and you can get exclusive insight into her state of mind before this career-altering bout.

A former Mr. Money in the Bank in his own right, Bryan can provide an interesting take on the match stipulation, as well as his looming showdown with Big Cass.

Don’t miss this unique live look at these Superstars before the evening’s thrilling event, streaming on Facebook and YouTube this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

– Mauro Ranallo commented on calling the upcoming WWE UK Championship tournament with Nigel McGuinness this month.

– WWE has released a free match from Money in the Bank 2011, which is the Money in the Bank ladder match from the Smackdown brand.