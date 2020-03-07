WWE News: Live WWE Now Set For Sunday, Bayley Declares Women’s Evolution Over, Baron Corbin Runs Afoul of Elias

– WWE has announced a new live episode of WWE Now to take place before Elimination Chamber on Sunday. The announcement reads as follows:

WWE Now goes live before WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Kayla Braxton and Mike Rome host a special live edition of WWE Now to preview all the action of WWE Elimination Chamber, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, featuring Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Natalya as special guests. Check out this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE Elimination Chamber!

– WWE shared the following video of Sasha Banks and Bayley after their win over Naomi & Lacey Evans on SmackDown. Bayley declairs the Women’s Evolution over and the “Role Model’s Era of Dominance” has begun:

– Baron Corbin appears to have a new feud partner set in Elias, as they had a brief run-in on Smackdown: