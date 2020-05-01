wrestling / News

WWE News: Livestream Of Triple H’s Game Changing Matches, Total Bellas Highlights, Highlights From NXT UK

May 1, 2020
– WWE has posted a livestream of “25 Years of Triple H: The Game Changing Matches” on Youtube.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

– WWE has also released a video highlight of NXT UK’s Hidden Gems episode, which features Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid. You can find our full report here.

