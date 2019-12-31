WWE News: Note on Local Competitor Who Faced Andrade on Raw, Chelsea Green Hypes Main Event Appearance, Renee Young Asks Question About Her Wedding

– During last night’s edition of Raw, WWE US champ Andrade first beat up a “local competitor,” who was later identified as indie wrestler and veteran Shawn Donavan. Donavan has worked a number of indie promotions in the past. He also works as a trainer for WrestlePro. You can check out some highlights from his match with Andrade below.

– WWE Superstar Chelsea Green hyped her upcoming TV match for Main Event this week. As previously reported, she worked a match against Sarah Logan last night. You can check out her tweet and a live photo of the match below.

Catch ya girl on @WWE Main Event this week. pic.twitter.com/aQxahPzR5D — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 31, 2019

Yasss Sarah Logan vs Chelsea Green on #WWEMainEvent #RAW pic.twitter.com/8aPTBgvQjY — The Queen of NE (@TheQueenofNE) December 31, 2019

– WWE broadcaster Renee Young made a comment on Twitter during last night’s Raw about her own wedding to former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose). You can check out that tweet below. Renee Young wrote, “Wait, why didn’t Jon entrance music play when we got married?!”