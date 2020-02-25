WWE News: Local WrestleMania 36 Ads Built Around Lesnar vs. McIntyre, Bianca Belair Shares Pic of NXT’s Women of Color

– To no one’s surprise, Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania match against Drew McIntyre is getting the main thrust of advertising locally for WrestleMania 36. PWInsider reports that local cable ads for the show in Tampa have been built around the match.

– Bianca Belair shared a picture on Twitter of several of NXT’s women of color. You can see the pic below which features referee Aja Smith, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Belair, Simone Johnson, MJ Jenkins, and Briana Brandy: