Various News: Logan Paul Confirms He Will be at Next Week’s SmackDown, Bayley Joins Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, RJ City on Not Sam Wrestling,

– As previously reported, Sami Zayn claimed on last night’s SmackDown that YouTuber Logan Paul would be coming to SmackDown next week for the premiere of his trailer for the documentary about the conpsiracy against him in WWE. After last night’s SmackDown, Logan Paul tweeted that he would be there 100%.
Sami Zayn later responded, “This is going to be great.” You can view their exchange below:
I’ll be there 💯 https://t.co/7DFrvsn1Bf
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 27, 2021
This is going to be great. https://t.co/k2bI74VdkW
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 27, 2021
– Bayley joined Renee Paquette on the latest episode of Oral Sessions this week. You can check out an official description and listen to the audio here:
She’s your role model and ours. Bayley joins Oral Sessions to dish on her heel turn, cutting off her ponytail, and developing her WWE talk show, “Ding Dong! Hello.”
– The full video for the latest episode of Not Sam Wrestling is now available, featuring RJ City as the guest:
