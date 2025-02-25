WWE News: Logan Paul Knocks AJ Styles In Backstage Raw Segment, Ivy Nile Attacks Lyra Valkyria

– Logan Paul took a verbal shot at AJ Styles in a backstage segment on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Paul run into Styles backstage and say he thought Styles was going to retire after he got hurt last year and that he embarrassed Styles by eliminating him at the Royal Rumble.

Styles countered that he was embarrassed but that Paul couldn’t do it again. Paul said he had no time for that and that he’s glad Styles hasn’t retired because if it was him, he would have.

– Ivy Nile staked her claim for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship by attacking Lyra Valkyria after the latter’s title defense against Dakota Kai on Raw. Nile attacked Valkyria from behind post-match and held up the title over the fallen champion.