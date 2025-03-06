wrestling / News
WWE News: Logan Paul’s Paul American Reality Show Gets New Trailer, Asuka Shares Vlog on New Hobby Building, Playlist Showcases The Rock & Cody Rhodes
March 6, 2025 | Posted by
– As noted, a new reality series, Paul American, featuring Jake and Logan Paul, is debuting on Max later this month. Max and Warner Bros. Discovery released a new trailer for the reality show this week, which you can view below. The series debuts on Max on March 27:
– Injured WWE Superstar Asuka shared a new vlog where construction begins on her new hobby building, and she brings some snacks to the workers:
– WWE Playlist showcased the history of The Rock and Cody Rhodes:
More Trending Stories
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- Jey Uso Reveals How Good of a Gamer Roman Reigns Is, Says Roman ‘Gets Down’ in Games
- John Cena Shares Message Following Attack on Cody Rhodes: ‘Evaluate It and Don’t Take It Personal’
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince