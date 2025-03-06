– As noted, a new reality series, Paul American, featuring Jake and Logan Paul, is debuting on Max later this month. Max and Warner Bros. Discovery released a new trailer for the reality show this week, which you can view below. The series debuts on Max on March 27:

– Injured WWE Superstar Asuka shared a new vlog where construction begins on her new hobby building, and she brings some snacks to the workers:

– WWE Playlist showcased the history of The Rock and Cody Rhodes: