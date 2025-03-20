wrestling / News
WWE News: Logan Paul Shares New MSG Vlog, The Best WrestleMania Musical Performances, Tyler Breeze & Xavier Woods Play 2K25 on UUDD
– WWE Superstar Logan Paul shared a new vlog with footage from WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden:
– WWE Playlist showcased WrestleMania’s best musical performances:
– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played WWE 2K25 on Tuesday Night Heat:
