WWE News: Logan Paul Shares New MSG Vlog, The Best WrestleMania Musical Performances, Tyler Breeze & Xavier Woods Play 2K25 on UUDD

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles Logan Paul Andrew Shulz WWE Raw 3-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Logan Paul shared a new vlog with footage from WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden:

– WWE Playlist showcased WrestleMania’s best musical performances:

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played WWE 2K25 on Tuesday Night Heat:

