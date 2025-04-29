wrestling / News
WWE News: Logan Paul on Today’s Raw Recap, Worldwide Reactions to Paul Heyman’s Betrayal, the Best of Meiko Satomura in WWE
April 29, 2025 | Posted by
– Today’s WWE Raw Recap show is now available. Logan Paul chats with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on today’s show:
Logan Paul joins Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on the way to his private jet after sending a message to World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Plus, Big E discusses Pat McAfee challenging Gunther to a match at WWE Backlash.
– WWE showcased worldwide reactions to Paul Heyman’s betrayal of CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41:
Hear how the world reacted to Paul Heyman’s shocking betrayal of CM Punk and Roman Reigns, with WWE commentary teams from all over the globe calling the thrilling final moments of WrestleMania 41 Saturday.
– WWE Vault showcased the best of Meiko Satomura in WWE:
More Trending Stories
- Janel Grant’s Team Files Response To Vince McMahon, WWE Trying to Stop Discovery Phase Of Lawsuit
- Bryan Danielson Says He Ranks His AEW Title Win at Wembley Above WrestleMania 30
- Konnan Explains Why WWE Acquiring AAA Is a Positive Move, Says He Will Be Part of WWE’s Creative Team
- Arn Anderson On The Greatest Tag Teams Not In the WWE Hall of Fame