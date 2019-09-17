wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Stars Set For Long Halloween Travel Schedule, Ember Moon Teases NXT UK Match, More
– Ember Moon is ready to go to NXT UK.
.@TripleH anyway I can take a trip to @NXTUK ??? Got some bucket list item to check off https://t.co/sYocw3ufHx
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) September 17, 2019
– PWInsider notes Smackdown stars are going to have a pretty long travel schedule next month if they are booked for the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday 10/31, Crown Jewel 2019 in Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium. The next day, Friday 11/1, WWE has a Smackdown Live taping in Newark, NJ, so any talents from the blue brand booked in Riyadh are going to have a rough few days of travel that week.
WWE has yet to confirm the date of their return to Saudi Arabia.
– WWE stars visited Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta.
Before #SDLive in Atlanta, @TrueKofi, @AliWWE, @WWE_MandyRose & @SonyaDevilleWWE had the chance to visit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and meet some huge #WWE fans! pic.twitter.com/EDtNG763Wd
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
