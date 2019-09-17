wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Stars Set For Long Halloween Travel Schedule, Ember Moon Teases NXT UK Match, More

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Ember Moon

– Ember Moon is ready to go to NXT UK.

PWInsider notes Smackdown stars are going to have a pretty long travel schedule next month if they are booked for the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday 10/31, Crown Jewel 2019 in Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium. The next day, Friday 11/1, WWE has a Smackdown Live taping in Newark, NJ, so any talents from the blue brand booked in Riyadh are going to have a rough few days of travel that week.

WWE has yet to confirm the date of their return to Saudi Arabia.

– WWE stars visited Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta.

– The Miz plans for life after WWE.

