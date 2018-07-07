wrestling / News
WWE News: A Look At The Rock’s Highest-Grossing Films and Upcoming Projects, Flashback Clip Of John Cena Destroying JBL’s Limo
– The Rock has made the cover story of Centennial Legends Magazine, where the actor’s highest-grossing films and upcoming projects are listed. You can see both lists below, via Wrestlezone):
The Rock’s highest-grossing films:
1. Furious 7 (2015) – $1.5 Billion
2. The Fate of the Furious (2017) – $1.236 Billion
3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) – $957 Million
4. Fast Five (2011) – $626 Million
5. San Andreas (2015) – $474 Million
6. Rampage (2018) – $398 Million
7. Moana (2016) – $247 Million
8. Central Intelligence (2016) – $217 Million
9. Baywatch (2017) – $177.9 Million
The Rock’s upcoming projects:
Skyscraper
Big Trouble in Little China remake
Jungle Cruise
Hobbs and Shaw
Jumanji Sequel
Suicide Squad 2
Red Notice
Black Adam
Fighting with my Family
San Andreas sequel
Rampage sequel
– WWE has posted a flashback clip from 2008, in which John Cena and Cryme Tyme destroyed JBL’s limo, with Cena writing “JBL IS POOPY” on it.