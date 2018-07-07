WWE News: A Look At The Rock’s Highest-Grossing Films and Upcoming Projects, Flashback Clip Of John Cena Destroying JBL’s Limo

– The Rock has made the cover story of Centennial Legends Magazine, where the actor’s highest-grossing films and upcoming projects are listed. You can see both lists below, via Wrestlezone):

The Rock’s highest-grossing films:

1. Furious 7 (2015) – $1.5 Billion

2. The Fate of the Furious (2017) – $1.236 Billion

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) – $957 Million

4. Fast Five (2011) – $626 Million

5. San Andreas (2015) – $474 Million

6. Rampage (2018) – $398 Million

7. Moana (2016) – $247 Million

8. Central Intelligence (2016) – $217 Million

9. Baywatch (2017) – $177.9 Million

The Rock’s upcoming projects:

Skyscraper

Big Trouble in Little China remake

Jungle Cruise

Hobbs and Shaw

Jumanji Sequel

Suicide Squad 2

Red Notice

Black Adam

Fighting with my Family

San Andreas sequel

Rampage sequel

– WWE has posted a flashback clip from 2008, in which John Cena and Cryme Tyme destroyed JBL’s limo, with Cena writing “JBL IS POOPY” on it.