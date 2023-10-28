wrestling / News
WWE News: Los Lotharios Prepare for Día De Los Muertos, Stevie Turner & Blair Davenport Imitate Pretty Deadly, Roxanne Perez Dressed Up as Rey Mysterio
– WWE released a video of Los Lotharios preparing for Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match at next week’s WWE Halloween Havoc Night 2:
The date of Oct. 31 means a lot to Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, and they look to honor their ancestors by defeating The Creed Brothers in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc
– Stevie Turner and Blair Davenport dressed up as Pretty Deadly:
– Roxanne Perez shared an image showing her dressed up as Rey Mysterio for a live event: