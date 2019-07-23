WWE News: Low Attendance at Last Night’s Smackdown Show, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Smackdown

– The attendance at last night’s Smackdown live event in Fort Meyers, Florida wasn’t great, to say the least. Pictures from fans in attendance showed an arena with what a heavu majority of empty seats, as you can see below. The show did fill up some after the show began. The show took place just a couple hours away from Tampa, where the Raw Reunion show was being held at the same time.

Crowd for the Smackdown house show in Ft. Myers, five minutes before bell time. pic.twitter.com/JFjlJMoFR7 — Greg Parks (@gregmparks) July 22, 2019

My kid's 1st wrestling show isn't as great as mine — WrestleMania VIII in Indy — but still pretty awesome #WWEFortMyers #wwe #matthardy #shelovesembermoon pic.twitter.com/pb4mkd9x5S — Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) July 23, 2019

