wrestling / News

WWE News: Low Attendance at Last Night’s Smackdown Show, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Smackdown

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston wwe Smackdown 5-28-19

– The attendance at last night’s Smackdown live event in Fort Meyers, Florida wasn’t great, to say the least. Pictures from fans in attendance showed an arena with what a heavu majority of empty seats, as you can see below. The show did fill up some after the show began. The show took place just a couple hours away from Tampa, where the Raw Reunion show was being held at the same time.

– Here is this week’s WWE Now preview of Smackdown, with four things to know before the episode:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading