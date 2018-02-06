WWE News: Low Attendance At This Week’s Raw, Finn Balor Comments on Next Week’s Fatal Four-Way

– Attendance at Raw was said to be low on Monday night due to a snowstorm in the area. Wrestling Inc reports that according to a fan in attendance, the entire upper area of the arena was tarped off due to low attendance.

– Here is Finn Balor commenting on his being in next week’s Second Chance Fatal 4 Way match on Raw. The winner gets the final spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Balor tells Mike Rome that he’s going to win the Chamber match and go on to topple Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to take the title: