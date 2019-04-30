WWE News: Luke Gallows Comments on Raw Loss, Rob Schamberger Paints the New Bray Wyatt

– Luke Gallows took to Twitter on Monday night to comment on the Good Brothers’ loss in their Raw return. The team faced the Usos in their first match back on the brand but came up short, prompting Gallows’ post:

Not exactly the result we wanted, but the bbbbbbboooys love being in front of all the brothers & sisters of the #WWEUniverse #GoodBrothers — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) April 30, 2019

– Rob Schamberger, WWE’s portrait artist who does the Canvas 2 Canvas videos, posted an artistic interpretation of Bray Wyatt’s new character: