WWE News: Luke Gallows Reacts to Money in the Bank Loss, Ric Flair Teases Comedy Central Appearance
– Luke Gallows posted to Twitter following his and Karl Anderson’s loss to the Bludgeon Brothers on the Money in the Bank Kickoff show. Gallows posted:
Chicago, #BrotherRating10 We’ll be back Bludgeon Brothers…For now, Fort Wayne me softly!
— Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) June 18, 2018
– Ric Flair shared the following to Twitter, teasing an appearance with comedian and avowed wrestling fan Ron Funches on Comedy Central:
Big Things Coming Soon With @RonFunches On @standup! WOOOOO! @bcgoldthwait @uglybrostudios @thatmikeduffy pic.twitter.com/Y6E7EYe4ii
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 18, 2018