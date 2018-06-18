Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Luke Gallows Reacts to Money in the Bank Loss, Ric Flair Teases Comedy Central Appearance

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Luke Gallows

– Luke Gallows posted to Twitter following his and Karl Anderson’s loss to the Bludgeon Brothers on the Money in the Bank Kickoff show. Gallows posted:

– Ric Flair shared the following to Twitter, teasing an appearance with comedian and avowed wrestling fan Ron Funches on Comedy Central:

