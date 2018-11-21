Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Luke Harper Looks Back at His WWE Journey So Far, Rhea Ripley Says She’s the Uncrowned NXT UK Women’s Champion

November 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Luke Harper New WWE NXT

– Luke Harper took to Twitter to look back on his WWE run to date and set down his goal for the future. You can see his post below, in which he says his goal is to bring home a World Heavyweight Championship:

– WWE posted the following video following this week’s NXT UK, in which Rhea Ripley declares herself the inevitable winner of the NXT UK Women’s Championship:

