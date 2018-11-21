WWE News: Luke Harper Looks Back at His WWE Journey So Far, Rhea Ripley Says She’s the Uncrowned NXT UK Women’s Champion

– Luke Harper took to Twitter to look back on his WWE run to date and set down his goal for the future. You can see his post below, in which he says his goal is to bring home a World Heavyweight Championship:

I made my @wwe tv debut 6 years ago today against Mike Dalton on @WWENXT. The last 6 years have been wonderful, fulfilling, frustrating and have helped shape who I am today. The journey has just begun and my goal remains to bring a World Heavyweight Championship home. — . (@LukeHarperWWE) November 21, 2018

– WWE posted the following video following this week’s NXT UK, in which Rhea Ripley declares herself the inevitable winner of the NXT UK Women’s Championship: