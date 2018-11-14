Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Luke Harper Says His Son Is Carrying on Brodie Lee’s Legacy, Heath Slater Recalls Survivor Series Captainship

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Luke Harper posted to Twitter noting that his son is following in Brodie Lee’s (aka his) footsteps. Harper shared the following post to his social media account:

– Heath Slater took to his Twitter account to recall being the captain of Survivor Series two years ago:

