wrestling / News
WWE News: Luke Harper Says His Son Is Carrying on Brodie Lee’s Legacy, Heath Slater Recalls Survivor Series Captainship
November 14, 2018 | Posted by
– Luke Harper posted to Twitter noting that his son is following in Brodie Lee’s (aka his) footsteps. Harper shared the following post to his social media account:
My son is wrestling a bear in our living room and just introduced himself as Brodie Lee Jr to the crowd. I've never been more proud. Too bad his Dad has passed…..
— . (@LukeHarperWWE) November 14, 2018
– Heath Slater took to his Twitter account to recall being the captain of Survivor Series two years ago:
2 years ago Captain of @WWE #smackdown This Sunday #SurvivorSeries Nothing!!!! Can’t even get a damn spot. Only up from here. #wwe #WWERaw #comeonman #dangerously #underrated pic.twitter.com/76mkHrzoL1
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) November 14, 2018