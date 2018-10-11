wrestling / News
WWE News: Luke Harper vs. Tyler Breeze in NXT Throwback GIF, Stock Up
October 11, 2018 | Posted by
– A GIF has been posted online of a throwback match from the October 11th, 2012 episode of NXT. You can see the clip below of Luke Harper taking on Tyler Breeze:
#OnThisDay 6 years ago: #WWENXT taping. @LukeHarperWWE defeated @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/VmUbiOg1TE
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) October 11, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $82.99 on Thursday. That’s up $0.31 (0.37%) from yesterday’s closing price.