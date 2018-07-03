WWE News: Lumberjack Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Dark Match Before Smackdown Taping

– Asuka will get another shot at James Ellsworth on next week’s Smackdown. Paige announced a Lumberjack match between the two for next week after their match on Tuesday’s episode in a double countout. The Smackdown women’s division will surround the ring as lumberjacks.

– Wrestling Inc reports that Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Sin Cara in the dark match before this week’s Smackdown.