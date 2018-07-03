Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lumberjack Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Dark Match Before Smackdown Taping

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Carmella James Ellsworth Paige

– Asuka will get another shot at James Ellsworth on next week’s Smackdown. Paige announced a Lumberjack match between the two for next week after their match on Tuesday’s episode in a double countout. The Smackdown women’s division will surround the ring as lumberjacks.

Wrestling Inc reports that Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Sin Cara in the dark match before this week’s Smackdown.

article topics :

Carmella, James Ellsworth, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading