wrestling / News
WWE News: Lumberjack Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Dark Match Before Smackdown Taping
July 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Asuka will get another shot at James Ellsworth on next week’s Smackdown. Paige announced a Lumberjack match between the two for next week after their match on Tuesday’s episode in a double countout. The Smackdown women’s division will surround the ring as lumberjacks.
.@realellsworth will have NOWHERE TO 🏃when the ENTIRE #SDLive Women’s Division encircles the ring in his rematch against @WWEAsuka… in a #LumberjackMatch!!! @RealPaigeWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/05Z0ucIJto
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018
– Wrestling Inc reports that Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Sin Cara in the dark match before this week’s Smackdown.