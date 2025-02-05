wrestling / News
WWE News: Lyra Valkyria Showcases Her Lift Workout, The Story of The Rock vs. CM Punk at Elimination Chamber, Full Episode of NXT From 2013
February 5, 2025
– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria joined Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts. She showcased her lift workout:
– WWE Vault showcased the story of The Rock vs. CM Punk at Elimination Chamber 2013:
– WWE showcased a full episode of NXT from May 15, 2013:
