WWE News: Madison Rayne Reacts to Joining the Mae Young Classic, Raw Stars Train With Manchester U, New Walk With Elias Clip

– Madison Rayne posted to Twitter on Monday after she was announced as a participant in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. You can see her post below:

You guys! We’re going to the @MaeYoungClassic! Honored and thrilled are both huge understatements!! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/02Tx9i6TCv — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) July 30, 2018

– The Manchester United Twitter account posted some pictures of Drew McIntyre, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Dana Brooke training with the football club:

It was great to welcome some @WWE superstars to training today! We hope our lads taught you a few tricks! 😉 #MUFC #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/JnsUomJJI0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2018

– Here is a bonus clip from tonight’s Walk with Elias: The Documentary, which airs on the WWE Network after Raw: