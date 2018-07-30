wrestling / News
WWE News: Madison Rayne Reacts to Joining the Mae Young Classic, Raw Stars Train With Manchester U, New Walk With Elias Clip
– Madison Rayne posted to Twitter on Monday after she was announced as a participant in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. You can see her post below:
You guys! We’re going to the @MaeYoungClassic! Honored and thrilled are both huge understatements!! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/02Tx9i6TCv
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) July 30, 2018
– The Manchester United Twitter account posted some pictures of Drew McIntyre, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Dana Brooke training with the football club:
It was great to welcome some @WWE superstars to training today!
We hope our lads taught you a few tricks! 😉 #MUFC #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/JnsUomJJI0
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2018
Who you backing in an arm wrestle – @DalotDiogo or @DMcIntyreWWE?
We know you got this, Dalot! 😉💪 #MUFC #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/L1m3Jmgm8l
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2018
#TitusWorldwide got to shoot some penalty kicks against @ManUtd! @TitusONeilWWE @WWEApollo @DanaBrookeWWE @MikeRomeWWE pic.twitter.com/kMJpBDLpea
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2018
– Here is a bonus clip from tonight’s Walk with Elias: The Documentary, which airs on the WWE Network after Raw: