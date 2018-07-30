Quantcast

 

WWE News: Madison Rayne Reacts to Joining the Mae Young Classic, Raw Stars Train With Manchester U, New Walk With Elias Clip

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Madison Rayne Impact Wrestling

– Madison Rayne posted to Twitter on Monday after she was announced as a participant in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. You can see her post below:

– The Manchester United Twitter account posted some pictures of Drew McIntyre, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Dana Brooke training with the football club:

– Here is a bonus clip from tonight’s Walk with Elias: The Documentary, which airs on the WWE Network after Raw:

