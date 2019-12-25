wrestling / News

WWE News: Madison Square Garden Show Preview, WWE Playlist Looks at Christmas Chaos

December 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted a video previewing their Madison Square Garden show on Thursday. You can check that out below:

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at acts of “Christmas chaos”:

