Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Madison Square Garden Turns Purple To Honor Undertaker, Poll on Lashley vs. Lesnar

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 34

– Madison Square Garden went purple for the Undertaker. WWE shared a picture of the famed venue lit up in the Dead Man’s color from last night’s show. You can see the pic below:

– WWE has a fan poll asking if Bobby Lashley has the skills to beat Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, the results are:

Yes: 64%
No: 36%

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Madison Square Garden, Undertaker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading