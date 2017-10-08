wrestling / News
WWE News: Mahal and Nakamura Cut Hell in a Cell Promos, Title Match Hype Video, Video of Bayley at Nintendo Event
– WWE posted video of Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura hyping their match at Hell in a Cell. You can see the pics below via Instagram:
– Here is a new promo for the Smackdown Tag Team Title match between New Day and The Usos for tonight:
– Nintendo posted the full video of the Nintendo World Championships, which Bayley attended. You can see it below. WWE posted an article on Bayley’s appearance, and the Raw superstar commented on it via Twitter:
Such an honor to be there! Let’s just say I’ll stick to wrestling… https://t.co/K2hZxu8ZgO
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 7, 2017