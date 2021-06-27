WWE News: Main Event Advertised For Upcoming WWE Supershows, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, ECW Added To Peacock

– The websites for the Hertz Arena (Fort Myers, FL) and the Stephen C. Connell Center (Gainsville, FL) are advertising Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP as the main event for the WWE Supershows on August 7 and 8, respectively.

– Episodes of ECW Hardcore TV from 1998 are now available on Peacock.

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.