WWE News: Main Event Advertised For Upcoming WWE Supershows, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, ECW Added To Peacock

– The websites for the Hertz Arena (Fort Myers, FL) and the Stephen C. Connell Center (Gainsville, FL) are advertising Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP as the main event for the WWE Supershows on August 7 and 8, respectively.
– Episodes of ECW Hardcore TV from 1998 are now available on Peacock.
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
