WWE News: Main Event Set For 205 Live, Tommaso Ciampa Teases Match With Ricochet
December 9, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a match for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Buddy Murphy will face Noam Dar in a non-title match on the show, which takes place Tuesday on WWE Network.
The Champ takes on @NoamDar NEXT WEEK. #205Live pic.twitter.com/R1ZhyMCiZg
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 6, 2018
– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter to tease a match with Ricochet. You can see the post below:
ONE DAY… pic.twitter.com/mx8nx4Bo0w
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) December 9, 2018