WWE News: Main Event Set For 205 Live, Tommaso Ciampa Teases Match With Ricochet

December 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Noam Dar Buddy Murphy 205 Live

– WWE has announced a match for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Buddy Murphy will face Noam Dar in a non-title match on the show, which takes place Tuesday on WWE Network.

– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter to tease a match with Ricochet. You can see the post below:

