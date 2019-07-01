wrestling / News

WWE News: Main Event Set for NXT UK on Wednesday, Stock Rises

July 1, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
NXT UK

– Trent Seven and Tyer Bate vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles has been announced as the main event for WWE NXT UK on Wednesday on WWE Network.

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.45 on Monday, up $1.24 (1.72%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.44% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, WWE, Ashish

More Stories

loading