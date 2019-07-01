wrestling / News
WWE News: Main Event Set for NXT UK on Wednesday, Stock Rises
July 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Trent Seven and Tyer Bate vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles has been announced as the main event for WWE NXT UK on Wednesday on WWE Network.
– WWE’s stock closed at $73.45 on Monday, up $1.24 (1.72%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.44% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW
- Tony Khan Claims Chair Shot Error for Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, Addresses WWE Network Counter-Programming Fight for the Fallen, If Fans Can Expect Edgier Content on TNT
- Ric Flair On Rumors He Was Supposed to Be at Double or Nothing, Cody Smashing Triple H’s Throne