wrestling / News
WWE News: Main Roster Has Weekend Off, NXT Live Event Set for Melbourne Tonight, Mick Foley & Booker T Remember Yokozuna in Most Wanted Treasures Clip
– PWInsider reports that the main WWE roster has the weekend off to give them a rest following the recent UK tour.
– NXT has its next live event scheduled for tonight at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida tonight. WWE.com is advertising NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, former champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, former champion Roxanne Perez, North American Champion Wes Lee, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show.
– Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Booker T remembered the late Yokozuna in a new clip for Most Wanted Treasures, as they search for his robe from WrestleMania X:
“Mick Foley and Booker T recall Yokozuna’s incredible impact and hope to find his WrestleMania X robe, among other famous items that have been lost. Watch A&E WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring The Samoan Dynasty Sunday at 9/8C on A&E. Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.”