– PWInsider reports that the main WWE roster has the weekend off to give them a rest following the recent UK tour.

– NXT has its next live event scheduled for tonight at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida tonight. WWE.com is advertising NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, former champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, former champion Roxanne Perez, North American Champion Wes Lee, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show.

– Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Booker T remembered the late Yokozuna in a new clip for Most Wanted Treasures, as they search for his robe from WrestleMania X: