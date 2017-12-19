 

WWE News: Preview For Tomorrow’s NXT, Make-A-Wish Kid Becomes Honorary Superstar

December 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

– Here is a preview for this week’s NXT, which airs tomorrow on the WWE Network:

– During a dark segment on Smackdown, a Make-A-Wish kid became an honorary WWE Superstar. You can see video below of Daniel Bryan and Greg Hamilton introducing Kaitlyn Alexander, who chose a ring name of “The Shadow.” Kaitlyn signed her WWE contract earlier in the day.

