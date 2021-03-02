wrestling / News
WWE News: Malcom Bivens Confused Over Callout By Ja Rule, Andre the Giant’s Greatest Moments on Playlist
– As noted earlier today, Randy Orton appears to be in the midst of a Twitter feud with rapper Soulja Boy. And now it seems that Ja Rule has some sort of anger directed at WWE NXT’s Malcom Bivens. However, Malcom appears to be confused by a tweet from Ja Rule saying, “I got something to say. You’re next, Bivens. #ItsMurrdddaaaaa” You can view that exchange below.
– WWE Playlist showcased Andre the Giant’s Greatest Moments, which you can view here:
