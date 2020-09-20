wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose and Chelsea Green in Bikinis in Top Instagram Photos This Week, John Cena and His Father Look Back at Unforgiven 2006 in Untold Clip

September 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mandy Rose WWE

– WWE has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s photos include Mandy Rose, Chelsea Green, The Street Profits, Mia Yim, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can view some of those photos below.

– WWE Untold, showcasing John Cena vs. Edge at Unforgiven 2006 is now available on the WWE Network. A new sneak peek clip is now available where John Cena and his father talk about the emotional embrace they shared after Cena defeated Edge at the event, along with a trailer for the documentary. You can view those clips below.

