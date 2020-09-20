wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose and Chelsea Green in Bikinis in Top Instagram Photos This Week, John Cena and His Father Look Back at Unforgiven 2006 in Untold Clip
– WWE has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s photos include Mandy Rose, Chelsea Green, The Street Profits, Mia Yim, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can view some of those photos below.
– WWE Untold, showcasing John Cena vs. Edge at Unforgiven 2006 is now available on the WWE Network. A new sneak peek clip is now available where John Cena and his father talk about the emotional embrace they shared after Cena defeated Edge at the event, along with a trailer for the documentary. You can view those clips below.
Hometown battles, invading homes and slapping dads, being tossed in the Long Island Sound, cage matches, Last Man Standing matches, TLC matches, characters that were polar opposites. Men behind the characters that had the same goal. Now on @WWENetwork The Champ is HeRe pic.twitter.com/8Ga8Bh57q5
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) September 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Bobby Heenan And Gene Okerlund Leaving WWE For WCW, Heenan And Okerlund Reuniting At WrestleMania X-Seven
- Aiden English Not Upset About His WWE Release, Has No Bad Words About Big Cass
- Jay Lethal Sends Video Of His Ric Flair Impression To Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Reveals The 10 Wrestlers He’d Pick To Start A Universal Hall of Fame, Why Rey Mysterio Belongs In The Class