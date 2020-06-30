wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose and Lana Promote Vlog With Bikini Photo, Preview For Friday’s Smackdown, WWE Stock Update
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Lana decided to promote her latest vlog by posting a photo of herself and Mandy Rose in bikinis to Instagram.
She wrote: “Check out my new vlog with @mandysacs ! (Link in bio) What vlogs would you like to see us do next ???”
– WWE has released a new video ad for Friday’s episode of Smackdown, focusing on Sheamus giving a toast to Jeff Hardy.
– WWE stock opened at $43.62 per share this morning.
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega Felt Like She Was Part of WWE Before She Signed, Recalls Trying Out For WWE Several Times
- Mike Chioda Says His WWE Release Was a Complete Surprise, Says His Career Isn’t Over
- Jim Cornette Discusses Why AEW Should Sign Tessa Blanchard and Put The Women’s Title On Her Right Away, How He’d Build Women’s Division Around Tessa
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role