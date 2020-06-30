WWE News: Mandy Rose and Lana Promote Vlog With Bikini Photo, Preview For Friday’s Smackdown, WWE Stock Update

– Lana decided to promote her latest vlog by posting a photo of herself and Mandy Rose in bikinis to Instagram.

She wrote: “Check out my new vlog with @mandysacs ! (Link in bio) What vlogs would you like to see us do next ???”

– WWE has released a new video ad for Friday’s episode of Smackdown, focusing on Sheamus giving a toast to Jeff Hardy.

– WWE stock opened at $43.62 per share this morning.