WWE News: Mandy Rose Celebrates Birthday, Robert Stone Terminates Relationship With Aliyah, Top 10 Superstars Breaking Ladders
– Raw Superstar Mandy Rose celebrates her birthday today. She turns 31 years old. The WWE and NXT Twitter accounts also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday, @WWE_MandyRose! We can't wait to see what you have planned for us. 😉 ✨ 🌹 #WWENXT #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/T3z24adJ3P
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2021
Happy birthday to the Golden Goddess, @WWE_MandyRose! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Q2xmS106RH
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021
– Robert Stone announced on Twitter this weekend that he’s “officially” terminated his relationship with NXT Superstar Aliyah. He wrote yesterday, “After days of letting this whole situation sink in and icing my body from the wounds I received…I have officially decided to terminate my relationship w/ Aliyah. Good luck. (without me you will need it)” You can view Stone’s tweet below:
After days of letting this whole situation sink in and icing my body from the wounds I received…
I have officially decided to terminate my relationship w/ Aliyah.
Good luck. (without me you will need it) pic.twitter.com/FjohbC48Md
— #SuitManStone (@RobertStoneWWE) July 18, 2021
– Today’s Top 10 video showcases the Top 10 Superstars Breaking Ladders:
