WWE News: Mandy Rose and Naomi Continue Twitter Feud, Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK

December 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mandy Rose’s Mandy Rose WWE Smackdown

– Mandy Rose and Naomi continued to go back and forth on Twitter last night after their Smackdown match was canceled. Mandy took aim at Noami’s husband Jimmy Uso, prompting a response from her rival:

– WWE posted the highlight clips from this week’s episodes of NXT UK, which you can check out below:

Mandy Rose, Naomi, NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

