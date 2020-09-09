WWE News: Mandy Rose & Otis Top 10 Funniest Moments, Virtual Fan Capacity Reached for SmackDown, Fan Poll on Street Profits vs. Cesaro and Nakamura

– WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing Mandy Rose and Otis’ Funniest Moments. That Otis & Mandy Rose video is available below.

– The WWE ThunderDome virtual audience capacity has been reached for this Friday’s episode of SmackDown. Virtual fan registration will reopen for next week’s Raw on Saturday.

– WWE has a new fan poll asking the WWE Universe who will win the the match between Raw tag team champions The Street Profits and Smackdown tag team champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. This will be a non-title match held on Monday’s episode of Raw. Currently, The Street Profits lead the poll at 60 percent. 40 percent voted for Cesaro and Nakamura.