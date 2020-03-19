WWE News: More Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler Dating Photos, The Main Event to Debut on Netflix Next Month, Stock Update

– Despite the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t look like Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose are practicing social distancing. It looks like the two are still in the honeymoon phase of their courtship. They look very happy and in love together, despite how they’ve broken the heart of Otis of Heavy Machinery. You can check out the tweets and photos Mandy Rose has shared of the two below.

You guys act like we pay attention to anyone when we’re together. Can’t wait for #WrestleMania 💕 @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/J2rsYs9ElN — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 17, 2020

– The official Netflix site is up for the upcoming WWE Studios release, The Main Event. It’s now slated to debut on the streaming service on April 10. The upcoming film will feature appearances by Keith Lee, Otis of Heavy Machinery, Sheamus, The Miz, Beth Phoenix, announcer Mauro Ranallo and Kofi Kingston.

– For a WWE stock update, the price opened up today at $33.57 per share. Since that time, it’s gone up up about 2.27 percent to $34.71 as of writing this.