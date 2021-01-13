WWE News: Mandy Rose Posts New Underwear Photo, First Episode of Straight Up Steve Austin S2 Online, This Week’s The Bump Online

– Mandy Rose decided to share another photo of herself in her underwear on Instagram, earning (as of right now) 354,782 likes. The Twitter version got another 23,000 likes.

– USA Network has released the entire first episode of Straight Up Steve Austin season two, featuring country singer Luke Combs, online. The show premiered last night.

– This week’s episode of The Bump is also online, featuring AJ Styles, Sheamus, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan and Randy Jackson.