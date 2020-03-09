WWE News: Mandy Rose Reacts to Otis’ Elimination Chamber Stunt, PPV Attendance Revealed

– Mandy Rose took to Twitter to react to Otis’ big spot during the Smackdown Tag Team Titles Elimination Chamber match. The match saw Otis charge at Ziggler who was in front of one of the Chamber pods and dodged out of the way. That led to Otis going through the Chamber wall all and land on the outside. Ziggler and Robert Roode eliminated Tucker soon after.

Rose posted:

Otis is always thick-headed! It just cost him this match. Dolph and Robert are that much closer. #JustSaying https://t.co/yNvk3S1mqU — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 9, 2020

– During tonight’s show, it was announced that the attendance at the Wells Fargo Center was 14,853 fans.