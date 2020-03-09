wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose Reacts to Otis’ Elimination Chamber Stunt, PPV Attendance Revealed

March 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mandy Rose WWE

– Mandy Rose took to Twitter to react to Otis’ big spot during the Smackdown Tag Team Titles Elimination Chamber match. The match saw Otis charge at Ziggler who was in front of one of the Chamber pods and dodged out of the way. That led to Otis going through the Chamber wall all and land on the outside. Ziggler and Robert Roode eliminated Tucker soon after.

Rose posted:

– During tonight’s show, it was announced that the attendance at the Wells Fargo Center was 14,853 fans.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Mandy Rose, Otis, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading