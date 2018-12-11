wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose References Naomi’s Pam Anderson Insult, Tommaso Ciampa Takes Issue With NXT Twitter Post
– Mandy Rose took to Twitter to make a reference to Naomi calling her a “dusty, flea market Pamela Anderson.” You can see the Smackdown’s post below:
Just me and my idol Pamela slaying the game … 😘 pic.twitter.com/8I9Njs5kdi
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 11, 2018
– Tommaso Ciampa wasn’t happy with the NXT Twitter account asking whether he or Johnny Gargano is the bigger threat to Aleister Black. Ciampa screenshot the post and explained his issue with it, as you can see below:
Umm…
I’m The Champ…what the hell does Aleister Black have that I want?
Fairly certain the question should be rephrased: Who poses a bigger threat to The Champ?
Answer: Neither. The Champ already beat both. pic.twitter.com/iza1kBXt8G
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) December 11, 2018