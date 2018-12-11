Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose References Naomi’s Pam Anderson Insult, Tommaso Ciampa Takes Issue With NXT Twitter Post

December 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mandy Rose took to Twitter to make a reference to Naomi calling her a “dusty, flea market Pamela Anderson.” You can see the Smackdown’s post below:

– Tommaso Ciampa wasn’t happy with the NXT Twitter account asking whether he or Johnny Gargano is the bigger threat to Aleister Black. Ciampa screenshot the post and explained his issue with it, as you can see below:

