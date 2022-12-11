– During last night’s WWE NXT Deadline event, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose commented on Roxanne Perez winning the women’s Iron Survivor match.

Mandy Rose tweeted, “Congrats @roxanne_wwe too bad it’s going to take a LOT more to get this title off of me baby girl #IronSurvivor”

– WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo shared a message about being able to share her wrestling matches with her 95-year-old grandmother. You can check out her heartwarming tweet below. She tweeted earlier:

“I finally got to show my 95-year-old grandma my wrestling matches. She LOVED it! I was always scared to show my family what I did for a living, in fear of being judged for not following the path of what they wanted me to be. But here I am, with Grandma Choo, being proud to be ME!”