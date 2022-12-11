wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Sends Message to Roxanne Perez, Wendy Choo Shares Her Career With Her Grandmother
– During last night’s WWE NXT Deadline event, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose commented on Roxanne Perez winning the women’s Iron Survivor match.
Mandy Rose tweeted, “Congrats @roxanne_wwe too bad it’s going to take a LOT more to get this title off of me baby girl #IronSurvivor”
Congrats @roxanne_wwe 🍼 too bad it’s going to take a LOT more to get this title off of me baby girl 👶🏼 #IronSurvivor
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 11, 2022
– WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo shared a message about being able to share her wrestling matches with her 95-year-old grandmother. You can check out her heartwarming tweet below. She tweeted earlier:
“I finally got to show my 95-year-old grandma my wrestling matches. She LOVED it! I was always scared to show my family what I did for a living, in fear of being judged for not following the path of what they wanted me to be. But here I am, with Grandma Choo, being proud to be ME!”
I finally got to show my 95-year-old grandma my wrestling matches. She LOVED it! I was always scared to show my family what I did for a living, in fear of being judged for not following the path of what they wanted me to be. But here I am, with Grandma Choo, being proud to be ME! pic.twitter.com/Zeymy2Ge5f
— Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) December 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels on NXT Deadline, Iron Survivor Concept Potentially Going to Main Roster, New Day, More
- Samoa Joe Offers A Few Names He Thinks Are Qualified For The ROH Hall Of Fame
- Hulk Hogan Shares His Thoughts On His Friendship With Sean Waltman
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on MJF’s Brilliant Mind for the Business, the Future of CM Punk, Not Being a Fan of Logan Paul