WWE News: Mandy Rose Shows Off New Fitness Outfit in This Week’s Top Instagram Photos, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Tyler Breeze & Xavier Woods Compete in Rock Paper Scissors Battle

– WWE showcased this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s photo picks included Mandy Rose, Charlotte Flair, and Cesaro. You can check out some of those photos, including Rose showing off some fitness clothing from Vanquish Fitness Women, below.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features Rob Schamberger creating his first-ever painting for Karrion Kross and Scarlett. That video is viewable in the player below.

– WWE released a video where Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze play against each other in a game of Rock Paper Scissors. You can view that clip below.