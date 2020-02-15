wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Share Bikini Photoshoot Video, NXT TakeOver Preview Clip, Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights

February 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sonya Deville Mandy Rose WWE

– WWE Superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose shared a behind the scenes video of their recent bikini photoshoot with Lee LHGFX photography. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new preview for tomorrow’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live. You can check those out below.









