WWE News: Mandy Rose Turns 30 Years Old, Cesaro Reveals His Favorite Network Shows, Sasha Banks Joins UUDD’s Superstar Savepoint

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Otis and Mandy Rose

– WWE Superstar Mandy Rose celebrates her birthday today and turns 30 years old. Her onscreen boyfriend, Otis, wished her a happy birthday on Twitter, which you can see below.

– WWE released a new video where Cesaro reveals his favorite WWE Network shows. That video is available below.

– Sasha Banks and her husband, Mikaze, joined UpUpDownDown’s Superstar Savepoint this week. You can check out that video in the player below.

