WWE News: Mandy Rose Turns 30 Years Old, Cesaro Reveals His Favorite Network Shows, Sasha Banks Joins UUDD’s Superstar Savepoint
July 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Mandy Rose celebrates her birthday today and turns 30 years old. Her onscreen boyfriend, Otis, wished her a happy birthday on Twitter, which you can see below.
Wanna say a HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎉 to a Special Beautiful Lady Inside and Out in my Life @WWE_MandyRose
LIFE IS ALWAYS GOOD 😎😘 with you BABY
The MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ALIVE 🙌🏻
Your like The Shining Bloom of a Beautiful Flower 🌹 nourished by Rain 🌧 and The Sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/XdpmfZRqVV
— OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) July 18, 2020
– WWE released a new video where Cesaro reveals his favorite WWE Network shows. That video is available below.
– Sasha Banks and her husband, Mikaze, joined UpUpDownDown’s Superstar Savepoint this week. You can check out that video in the player below.
