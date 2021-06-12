wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose Tweets Emoji Reaction to Otis Shaving His Beard, Superstar Ink Features The Viking Raiders

June 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Otis was sporting a new look on last night’s WWE SmackDown, and he shaved his beard. Otis’ former onscreen girlfriend, Mandy Rose, has since tweeted her reaction to Otis’ new look.

– WWE released a new Superstar Ink with Corey Graves chatting with The Viking Raiders about their tattoos:

