WWE News: Mandy Rose Tweets Emoji Reaction to Otis Shaving His Beard, Superstar Ink Features The Viking Raiders
– As previously reported, Otis was sporting a new look on last night’s WWE SmackDown, and he shaved his beard. Otis’ former onscreen girlfriend, Mandy Rose, has since tweeted her reaction to Otis’ new look.
– WWE released a new Superstar Ink with Corey Graves chatting with The Viking Raiders about their tattoos: