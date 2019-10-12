WWE News: Mansoor Criticizes USA Network Over Draft Picks, Braun Strowman On Preparing His Head For Tyson Fury

– In a post on Twitter, NXT wrestler Mansoor criticized USA Network for making separate picks for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross when both women are part of a tag team, and tag teams counted as one pick. He joked that FOX Sports’ mascot, Cleatus the Robot, gave them an advantage. He wrote:

No one told the room of USA executives tag teams could be drafted together? This is what happens when you don’t have a robot. https://t.co/SEGIsBfAsi — Mansoor (منصور الشهيل) (@KSAMANNY) October 12, 2019

– After yesterday’s press conference, Braun Strowman spoke about the preparations he’s making to prepare for Tyson Fury at WWE Crown Jewel.

He said: “You know, I go about it just like I do every day. It’s no different than any WWE superstar I’ve had to face in the past in WWE. Tyson Fury is just another opportunity for me to go out there and show the world what I’m capable of doing. So I’ve been in the gym as usual, eating, fueling the meat castle, getting ready to take on Tyson Fury. I’ve been head-butting brick walls and toughening my skull up. See if he can knock me out. Good luck.”